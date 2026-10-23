iPhone Duo Goes On Sale Today At Rs 2.99 Lakh: Apple Phone's Variants, Features, EMIs And Other Details

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, goes on sale in India today, 23 October, starting at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant.

Buyers who do not want to pay upfront can use the EMI options listed on Apple's India website.

iPhone Duo Price In India

The 512GB model costs Rs 3,24,900 and the 1TB variant Rs 3,74,900. The 2TB version is the top-end option at Rs 4,49,900. The phone comes in two colours, Night Sky and Star White.

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12-Month EMI At 15.99% Interest

On the 256GB model, Apple's calculator shows a 12-month plan through ICICI Bank at Rs 26,574 a month, with interest of 15.99% a year and Rs 7,000 in instant cashback.

Total repayment comes to Rs 3,18,888, roughly Rs 26,000 more than the Rs 2,92,900 price after cashback. This is not a No Cost EMI plan.

No Cost EMI And Cashback Terms

Apple also lists No Cost EMI options of three months at Rs 97,633 a month and six months at Rs 48,817 a month. Both work out to Rs 2,92,900 in total. Apple says No Cost EMI on the Duo is limited to three- and six-month tenures, and the offer runs from 11 October to 11 November.

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The 512GB and 1TB variants start at Rs 28,842 and Rs 33,378 a month respectively, with cashback and EMI included.

The instant cashback applies only to select American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, with a minimum transaction value of Rs 10,001. Buyers can also get credit towards the new phone by trading in an eligible device.

Display And Design

The Duo has a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. Apple says the open screen is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max's, and the inner panel has a nano-texture finish to cut glare. Both displays support up to 120Hz ProMotion and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The phone has a Grade 5 titanium frame and hinge cover, Ceramic Shield on the front and back, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Apple says its design reduces creasing at the fold. It runs iOS 27 with split-view multitasking and supports Siri AI, which Apple says is rolling out in English.

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Camera, Chip And Battery

The A20 Pro chip is paired with a vapour chamber for cooling. The rear system has a 48MP Fusion Main and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, with up to 2x optical-quality zoom and no telephoto lens. The 12MP Center Stage front camera is joined by an under-display camera for FaceTime.

The outer screen enables features such as Duo Preview, which shows subjects a live view of the shot, and Kid Cue, which uses animations to draw children's attention to the lens.

Apple claims up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and 44 hours on the outer one. Wired charging reaches 50% in about 20 minutes. The phone is eSIM-only and uses Touch ID on the side button. Apple Pencil (USB-C) support is due later this year.

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