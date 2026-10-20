iPhone Duo Shortage In India: Only 6,000 Units Expected In First Week; Grey-Market Prices Soar

Apple's first foldable iPhone is proving hard to get in India, and some buyers are willing to pay a steep price to skip the queue. The iPhone Duo officially goes on sale in the country on Oct. 23, starting at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. Apple unveiled the phone in September, and pre-orders in India are already open. However, with stock reportedly scarce, an unofficial market has sprung up around the device.

Apple is expecting roughly 6,000 units of the iPhone Duo to reach India in the first week, Livemint reported. That limited supply is falling short of demand at stores. A Delhi store, for example, is said to have asked for 100 units and been allotted only five. Some smaller retailers still don't know whether they will have any phones to sell on launch day.

Grey-Market Sellers Step In

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This shortage has opened the door for grey-market sellers. They are reportedly importing the iPhone Duo from places like Dubai and Singapore, where it may reach shelves earlier, and reselling it in India for Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than Apple's price. The extra money buys nothing beyond getting the phone sooner, with no added features or improved warranty.

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Some of these buyers simply want to own Apple's new foldable design as early as possible, according to the report.

The Risks of Buying Unofficially

Shopping outside official channels has its downsides. Grey-market sellers aren't part of Apple's authorised network, so a phone bought from them might not come with an Indian bill. It may also not be covered by the same warranty and service support as one purchased from an authorised store. That matters for a phone that Apple has called its most expensive iPhone.

Figures Not Confirmed

Apple hasn't confirmed the supply figures. As a result, both the 6,000-unit estimate and the grey-market prices are based on reports, not official statements.

Wait Or Pay More?

For anyone keen on the iPhone Duo, it's a choice between waiting for more stock or paying extra for an unofficial early unit. How long a pre-order takes to arrive could depend on the retailer, the storage option chosen and the buyer's city.

Supply may improve as more units are shipped to India. In the meantime, Apple's price of Rs 2,99,900 remains the official one, and buying through Apple's stores or its authorised retailers is the more reliable route.

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