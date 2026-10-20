iPhone 18 Could Get A Wider Camera Module, Suggest Images Ahead Of Rumoured 2027 Launch

Images claiming to show the iPhone 18 have surfaced online, hinting at a possible redesign of the phone's rear camera setup. However, the pictures appear to be AI-generated, and there is no confirmation that they reflect Apple's actual design.

A Wider Camera Bar

Today's iPhone 17 has its two rear cameras arranged in a vertical layout. In the images, the iPhone 18 swaps this for a much wider camera bar that sits horizontally along the top of the phone's back. The lenses themselves are still lined up vertically inside the bar, with the flash and other sensors sharing the same space.

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Should Apple go ahead with this look, it would be a clear visual departure for the company's standard iPhone. It would also make the iPhone 18 easier to tell apart from its predecessor at a glance.

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The phone is shown in three shades, silver, pink and dark blue, but these colours have not been confirmed.

Cameras and Specifications

On the camera front, the iPhone 18 is expected to stick with a dual setup. Reports point to a 48MP main camera paired with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, with no separate telephoto camera.

Several other specifications have also been tipped. The phone could run on Apple's A20 chip, with 9GB of RAM and storage starting at 256GB. It is also said to ship with iOS 27, an 18MP selfie camera, an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and Apple's own C2 modem. Apple has not confirmed any of these details.

A Split Launch Schedule

The standard iPhone 18 may also break from Apple's usual release timing. Apple is said to be splitting its launches, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone Duo arriving in fall 2026, and the regular model following in spring 2027. For buyers waiting on the base model, that would mean a wait of several months longer than usual.

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Why the Delay May Help Apple

Pushing the launch back could work in Apple's favour in a few ways. Spacing out iPhone releases over the year could ease the load on manufacturing, while a later production start may also help the company control what it pays for components. On top of that, Apple would have a new phone to market during the first half of 2027.

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