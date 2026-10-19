Rs 26,574 Per Month! Apple iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Open: Price, Features And Other Details

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is available to pre-order in India. The device starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. Buyers who do not want to pay the entire amount upfront can choose from the EMI options listed on Apple's website.

Apple's EMI calculator lists a monthly payment of Rs 26,574 for 12 months through ICICI Bank. The plan includes Rs 7,000 in instant cashback and carries an annual interest rate of 15.99%. Apple also lists shorter No Cost EMI options for eligible buyers.



Apple iPhone Duo EMI: Pay Rs 26,574 Per Month For 12 Months



According to Apple's EMI calculator, buyers purchasing the 256GB iPhone Duo for Rs 2,99,900 can opt for a 12-month EMI plan with monthly payments starting at Rs 26,574 through ICICI Bank. The calculator lists the total repayment at Rs 3,18,888 over 12 months. This option carries an annual interest rate of 15.99% and includes Rs 7,000 in instant cashback. The 12-month plan is therefore not a No Cost EMI option.



Apple also lists a three-month No Cost EMI plan with monthly payments starting at Rs 97,633 and a six-month option starting at Rs 48,817. Both options show a total cost of Rs 2,92,900 after the listed cashback and No Cost EMI savings. The availability of these offers depends on the applicable bank and card terms. Buyers should check the final amount and conditions displayed at checkout before placing an order.



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Apple iPhone Duo Price In India



The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs Rs 3,24,900, while the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 3,74,900. The top-end 2TB model costs Rs 4,49,900.

Apple's website also displays monthly payment options for selected storage variants.

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The 512GB model starts at Rs 28,842 per month, while the 1TB version starts at Rs 33,378 per month. These amounts are displayed with instant cashback and EMI, with the final terms depending on the applicable financing offer.



Apple iPhone Duo Features And Specifications



The iPhone Duo features a foldable design with a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. The outer screen can be used for everyday tasks when the phone is folded, while the larger inner display offers more room for watching videos, browsing and using compatible apps. The device is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip. Its foldable design combines the portability of a smartphone with a larger screen for viewing content and multitasking.



For photography, the iPhone Duo features a dual rear camera system comprising a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The system is designed for everyday photography, wider shots and close up images.



The iPhone Duo brings a foldable design to Apple's premium smartphone lineup, but its starting price of nearly Rs 3 lakh makes it a major purchase. EMI options allow buyers to spread the cost over several months, although longer repayment periods can increase the total amount paid. For buyers considering the Rs 26,574 monthly plan, the key detail is the interest rate. The 12-month option carries 15.99% annual interest, while Apple separately lists three- and six-month No Cost EMI options. Comparing the total repayment, cashback and applicable charges can help buyers choose a plan that fits their budget.



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