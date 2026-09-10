iPhone Duo Vs Galaxy Z Fold8: Specs, Cameras, Price Compared

Apple has finally unveiled its first folding phone, the iPhone Duo, arriving in the same short-and-wide form factor Android makers like Samsung have refined for years with the Galaxy Z Fold8.

Here's how the two foldables compare.

Size And Build

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Samsung's foldable is lighter at 201g versus 254g for the iPhone Duo, and thinner both folded and unfolded. Apple counters with a titanium frame and better water resistance (IP68 vs IP48), though its camera bump sticks out more.

Displays

Both cover screens are nearly identical in size, refresh rate and brightness, though Apple's has rounded corners and a larger, corner-mounted selfie cutout versus Samsung's centred one. On the main 7.6-inch displays, Apple edges ahead in resolution and hides its selfie camera entirely under the screen. Apple also adds a glare-reducing nano-texture coating and stylus support, neither of which Samsung offers.

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Performance

Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip is claimed by the company to be the fastest in any smartphone, with up to 40% better graphics than the A19 Pro, though that's unverified pending benchmarks.

Samsung sticks with last year's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Both start at 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but Samsung tops out at 16GB RAM while Apple goes up to 2TB storage.

Cameras

Both use a main plus ultrawide setup with no telephoto lens. Apple's main sensor is slightly larger, but Samsung holds the edge in video, supporting 8K recording where Apple doesn't.

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Battery And Charging

Apple skipped a stated battery capacity, instead quoting playback figures: up to 31 hours on the inner screen, 44 on the outer, or 24 using both.

Samsung's confirmed 4,800mAh cell hit 65% in 20 minutes of wired charging in testing, ahead of the Duo's 50% in the same time. Apple's wireless charging is faster at 25W versus 20W, but only Samsung offers a desktop mode (DeX) over USB-C.

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Connectivity And Price

Both support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and UWB, though Apple uses a newer UWB chip. Samsung keeps a physical SIM slot; Apple's Duo is eSIM-only.

The biggest gap is price: the Z Fold8 starts at $1,649, while the iPhone Duo opens at $1,999, a $350 difference that tips things in Samsung's favour.

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