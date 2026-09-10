Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Remains Steady On Weekdays

Mirzapur The Movie continues its good theatrical run on Thursday as the Gurmmeet Singh film continues to maintain a strong hold at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 7

On Day 7, Mirzapur The Movie has added Rs 4.36 crore to its India net collection so far. The film has recorded 21% occupancy across 7,511 shows, according to the latest Sacnilk tracking data. With this, its total India net earnings have reached Rs 142.26 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 169.62 crore. The final Day 7 collection is yet to be reported.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Overall, the Hindi version has collected Rs 141.26 crore from 72,292 shows at 42.8% occupancy. The Telugu version has earned Rs 1 crore from 915 shows, recording 24.1% occupancy, the report stated.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 35: Film Continues To Maintain Strong Hold

Week-Wise Collection

As per Sacnilk data, the film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 16 crore on Day 4 and Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5. It added Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6, while Day 7 has contributed Rs 4.36 crore so far.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders fight.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash Starrer Continues Muted Run

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.