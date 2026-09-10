Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash Starrer Continues Muted Run

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues its run on the big screen on Thursday with muted collections.

Box Office Collection Day 16

Toxic has earned Rs 22 lakh in India net on Day 16 so far. The film recorded 13.7% overall occupancy across 738 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 248.07 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 296.08 crore. Final Day 16 figures are awaited.

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Overall, Hindi leads with Rs 148.97 crore at 26% occupancy, followed by Kannada with Rs 61.36 crore at 39.3%. Telugu has earned Rs 25.47 crore with 29.2% occupancy, while Tamil has collected Rs 9.96 crore at 19.7% and Malayalam Rs 2.31 crore at 29.4%, the report stated.

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Toxic Week-Wise Collection

As per Sacnilk data, Toxic earned Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film added Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. Its Week 1 India net collection stood at Rs 239.30 crore.

In its second week, Toxic earned Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. It then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11 and Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 14, taking its Week 2 collection to Rs 8.77 crore.

Entering its third week, Toxic added Rs 60 lakh on Day 15, while Day 16 has contributed Rs 22 lakh so far.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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