Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Soori Starrer Starts Journey With Decent Response

Mandaadi arrived in theatres on Thursday, bringing a fresh sports drama to audiences. The film has opened to good audience reactions.

Box Office Collection Day 1

Mandaadi has collected Rs 1.25 crore so far in India net on Day 1 so far. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 23.2% across 1,586 shows, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1.47 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

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Language-Wise Collection

The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.05 crore in India net so far from 1,173 shows, with an occupancy of 24%. As per Sacnilk, the Telugu version has earned Rs 20 lakh from 413 shows, recording an occupancy of 21%, the report stated.

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Mandaadi Plot

Mandaadi centres on Muthukaali, a skilled traditional boat racer who leaves his coastal village for some time. In his absence, Sattapuli takes charge of the local boat-racing scene, creating tension between two fishing communities.

Muthukaali eventually returns to his village and decides to build a new team of fisherfolk for a major festival boat race. As the competition gets closer, he faces challenges linked to his past, his mentor and his family. The final race becomes important for Muthukaali as he tries to protect his community, honour his mentor and end the rivalry between the two groups.

Mandaadi Cast And Release

The film features Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay in key roles. Other members of the cast include Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, B Krithika Iyer, Achyuth Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Sachana Namidass, Phathmen and Rajesh Gopishetty.

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi has directed Mandaadi, which combines action, drama and sports elements. The film has been produced by RS Infotainment. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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