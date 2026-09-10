8th Pay Commission: OPS, MACP Benefits, Three Other Demands Flagged By Chennai Pensioners Forum

The 8th Pay Commission held consultations with eligible employee and pensioner unions and associations in Chennai on September 7 and 8. The meeting provided a platform for representatives to present their demands and grievances before the Commission finalises its recommendations.

Among the key demands raised by the Chennai GPO pensioners' forum were the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), higher pension and family pension, relief from commutation recovery, revision of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) benefits, and better allowances, leave and social security benefits.

The demands focused on improving retirement benefits, addressing pension-related grievances and strengthening financial and social security for pensioners, according to a report by The Hindu.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Other Demands Raised By Chennai Pensioners Forum

The representatives called for the introduction of a permanent wage-revision mechanism and a minimum wage of Rs 68,000. They also sought the introduction of ‘running scales' in addition to the existing pay matrix.

Other employee-related concerns, including career progression and measures to address the needs of women employees and persons with disabilities, were also discussed during the consultations.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission, July DA Hike: The Key Dates And Updates To Watch

The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are expected to have a significant impact on pensions, family pensions, pay progression and other employment-related benefits for central government employees and pensioners. However, any changes will depend on the Commission's final recommendations and the subsequent decisions of the central government.

The Commission's next consultations are scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on September 16, 17 and 18. According to its official schedule, consultations will also be held in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its recommendations to the central government within its 18-month mandate, with its report tentatively scheduled for May-June 2027.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Can Higher Annual Increment Offset Modest Fitment Factor? Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.