8th Pay Commission: Can Higher Annual Increment Offset Modest Fitment Factor? Check Details

The 8th Pay Commission has started its two day consultations in Chennai, bringing a key salary issue into focus for central government employees and pensioners.

Employee organisations are pushing for a higher annual increment, with several bodies seeking an increase from the existing 3% to between 5% and 7%.

The discussions in Chennai on September 7 and September 8 will cover pay, pension and working conditions. The commission will then hold consultations in Puducherry on September 9.

The higher increment demand raises an important question. Can faster yearly salary growth compensate for a relatively modest fitment factor under the new pay commission?

The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery, All India Defence Employees' Federation and Federation of National Postal Organisations have proposed a 6% annual increment.

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The All India New Pension Scheme Employees' Federation has sought 7%, while the Indian Railways' Technical Supervisors' Association has proposed 5% along with a fitment factor of up to 4.0%.

AINPSEF president Manjeet Singh Patel has argued that the current 3% increment does not allow salaries to rise quickly enough. The federation believes a 7% rate could help employees double their salary within six-seven years.

Illustrative salary calculations show why employee groups are seeking a higher rate.

For an employee with a basic salary of Rs 30,000, a 2.15 fitment factor followed by a 3% annual increment would result in an estimated first year basic pay of Rs 66,435. It could reach Rs 74,773 in the fifth year and Rs 86,683 in the tenth year.

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Without a fitment factor, a 5% annual increment would take the same basic pay to Rs 48,867 after 10 years. At 7%, it would reach Rs 59,015, while a 10% increment would take it to Rs 77,812.

For a Rs 35,000 basic salary, the 2.15 fitment scenario reaches Rs 1,01,130 by the 10th year. A 10% annual increment without a fitment factor reaches Rs 90,781. For Rs 40,000 basic pay, the corresponding figures are Rs 1,15,577 and Rs 1,03,750.

These remain illustrative calculations. The actual salary structure will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations on the fitment factor and annual increment.

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