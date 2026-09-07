Singapore-Bound Air India Express Flight Diverted To Chennai; 'Full Emergency' At Airport

An Air India Express flight bound for Singapore from Tiruchirappalli made an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport on Monday after developing a technical problem mid-air.

The flight AI IX682, which was carrying 180 passengers including crew, was diverted to Chennai after the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control about the issue, sources said. A full emergency was declared at Chennai airport as a precaution.

The aircraft had taken off from Tiruchirappalli and was headed to Singapore when the technical issue emerged.

Following the pilot's alert, Chennai airport authorities activated the necessary emergency response arrangements before the aircraft landed safely.

The aircraft is currently on the ground and undergoing assessment by the airline's technical team. Airport operations were not disrupted by the incident and remained normal.

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Air India Express has arranged an alternate aircraft for the affected passengers, who are expected to continue their journey to Singapore once the arrangements are completed.

The airline has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

The exact nature of the technical problem has not been disclosed. The aircraft will remain on the ground while the airline's technical team assesses the issue and determines the next course of action.

The incident comes on a day when another international flight was also diverted to Chennai following a technical problem.

A Malaysia Airlines flight operating from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to the city after an issue involving its engine.

Also Read: Mid-Air Scare: IndiGo's Goa-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Snag

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