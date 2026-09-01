Mid-Air Scare: IndiGo's Goa-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Snag

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing back at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday after a mid-air engine snag, five minutes after taking off at its scheduled time.

The flight took off at 9:15 am but soon turned back after one of the aircraft's engines was reported to be malfunctioning.

According to sources cited by NDTV, a full emergency was declared for a brief period before the aircraft landed safely.

In an official press statement issued on Tuesday, IndiGo said,"A technical issue was detected, shortly after takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on 01 September 2026. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport."

"The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances," it added.

The airline added, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination."

It further said: "The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo."

ALSO READ: Air India Plane Receives Bomb Threat Written On Tissue Paper, Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

This is the second aviation scare involving an Indian carrier in as many days.

On Monday, a Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Dammam was forced to make an emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was discovered mid-air.

The alarm was raised after a cabin crew member found a tissue paper with the word "BOMB" written on it inside the aircraft's lavatory. The plane was taxied to an isolated bay for safety checks, and all 32 passengers on board were evacuated and transferred to Terminal 2, with no injuries reported.

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