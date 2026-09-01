Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham, DC, The Court — Here's What To Watch

The first week of September brings a diverse lineup of South Indian titles to OTT, with action, thrillers, courtroom drama, horror comedy and reality TV arriving on platforms like ManoramaMAX, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar. Here are the key Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam releases to add to your watchlist.

Ananthan Kaadu (ManoramaMAX)

Set in 1990s Thiruvananthapuram, Ananthan Kaadu follows a group of local thugs whose lives take an unexpected turn after they join forces with a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel to fight a common enemy.

Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual action-drama stars Arya as a Sri Lankan Tamilian, along with Murali Gopy, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Sunil, Achyuth Kumar, Regina Cassandra, Santhy Balachandran, Nikhila Vimal and Dev Mohan.

Streaming from September 2

Unmadham (SonyLIV)

The Malayalam thriller follows Shelly, a frustrated civil police officer and aspiring screenwriter who returns to an old case involving the mysterious death of a young woman.

Hoping to use the case as inspiration for a film, Shelly begins looking into its strange details. His search soon takes him deeper into a case that is believed to be cursed.

Directed by Kiran Das, Unmadham stars Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles.

Streaming from September 4

The Court (JioHotstar)

The Tamil courtroom drama follows Yazhini, a talented young lawyer who takes on a challenging case that puts her against her own father.

Her father is a respected lawyer with a strong reputation, but Yazhini is determined to build her own identity. The case forces her to go up against his experience and legacy inside the courtroom.

The Court stars R Yogalakshmi and Arjun Syam Gopan in the lead roles.

Streaming from September 4

Korean Kanakaraju (Netflix)

Korean Kanakaraju follows a carefree, short-tempered Bhajana troupe leader who becomes possessed by the spirit of a Korean man after drinking from a mysterious vessel, gaining strange powers. He travels to South Korea with Chaitra and his photographer friend Krishnappa to uncover the spirit's unfinished mission and free himself from the possession.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the Telugu horror comedy stars Varun Tej Konidela, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh Achanta and Srinivas Avasarala.

Streaming from September 4

DC (SunNXT)

DC follows rebellious Devadas, who becomes a target after helping a farmer's family. After losing his love Parvathy, he meets her lookalike Chandra and helps her escape her past, while facing betrayal, threats and a confrontation with his estranged father.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil romantic action film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj and Kasthuri Raja.

Streaming from September 4

ALSO READ: DC OTT Release: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch Devdas-Inspired Action Drama?

Jagamae Sangeetham (Prime Video)

Set in the temple town of Vaikuntapuram, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, a young musician growing up under the influence of his respected grandfather, Shastri Garu.

Balu's life takes a new turn when he meets Kavitha, a pop singer whose world is very different from his. Their relationship begins to challenge the musical traditions and family legacy that Balu has grown up with.

The Telugu musical drama stars Akshay Lagusani, Prakash Raj and Sushmita Shetty, along with Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Suman, Sijju Menon and Shafi.

Streaming from September 4

Bigg Boss South (JioHotstar)

The popular Bigg Boss franchise is returning across the South with its Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada editions premiering together. The new seasons will bring fresh contestants, new challenges and plenty of drama.

A special promo features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mohanlal, Kichcha Sudeepa and Vijay Sethupathi, who will lead the four regional versions of the reality show.

The reality TV series will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Streaming from September 6

ALSO READ: New Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Bigg Boss 20 — Here's What To Watch

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