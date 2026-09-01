Who Is George Kovoor? Meet The New CEO Of Parle Biscuits

Parle Biscuits, the maker of popular brands such as Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek and Melody, has appointed George Kovoor as its chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Kovoor brings with him over three decades of experience at PepsiCo, where he held leadership roles across consumer businesses and markets. His extensive experience includes driving business growth, strengthening operations, developing talent, and managing complex and competitive markets.

With a long career in the consumer goods industry, Kovoor brings expertise in business strategy, execution and market leadership to his new role at Parle. His appointment comes at a time when consumer preferences are evolving rapidly, requiring companies to strengthen their capabilities and identify new avenues for growth.

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Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Chauhan, managing director of Parle Biscuits, said Kovoor's ability to drive results, develop talent and navigate complex markets will be invaluable as Parle looks to strengthen its capabilities and create new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The appointment strengthens Parle Biscuits' leadership team as the company looks to build on its strong foundation and chart its next phase of growth.

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