Indian Among 12 Killed, Says Zelenskyy As Russia Strikes Kyiv

At least 12 people, including an Indian national, were killed and dozens injured after Russia launched a large overnight attack across Ukraine using drones, ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa and several other regions, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, while also triggering fires and disrupting essential services. In Kyiv, a strike on a railway depot reportedly killed seven people. In Boryspil, a five-storey residential building was damaged, forcing around 50 residents to evacuate. Four people were killed and 13 injured in the city, according to Zelenskyy.

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Odesa and the surrounding region also came under sustained drone and guided-bomb attacks, leaving thousands of families without electricity. Emergency teams were working to restore power, while a border crossing with Romania and export infrastructure were reportedly damaged.

Several other regions, including Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipro, were also targeted. Nearly 350 first responders were involved in rescue and recovery operations in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Zelenskyy said the overall toll had reached 12 deaths, including an Indian citizen, with dozens more wounded. He offered condolences to the families of those killed and accused Russia of deliberately planning attacks to cause maximum destruction.

The Ukrainian president also highlighted a critical shortage of air-defence interceptor missiles, particularly systems capable of countering ballistic threats. He said stronger supplies of air-defence equipment were essential to prevent further casualties," I am grateful to everyone helping Ukraine receive anti-ballistic capabilities through PURL and bilateral supplies, and it is very important that these deliveries increase this fall. The number of victims of Russian terror directly hinges on every new package of assistance. I thank everyone who is helping make Ukraine more resilient."

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The confirmation of an Indian casualty comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, where Modi called for an end to the conflict “for humanity's sake.”

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