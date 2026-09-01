UPI Sets New Record With 24.51 Billion Transactions In August

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed the 24-billion mark for the first time in August, registering a record monthly volume, according to the latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI transactions rose to a record 24.51 billion in August 2026, up 3.6% from 23.66 billion in July. On a year-on-year basis, transaction volumes increased 22%, compared with 20.01 billion transactions recorded in August 2025.

Despite the sharp increase in transaction volumes, the value of transactions edged lower on a monthly basis. UPI processed transactions worth Rs 29.82 lakh crore in August, down 0.2% from Rs 29.88 lakh crore in July. On a year-on-year basis, transaction value increased 20% from Rs 24.85 lakh crore in August 2025, NPCI said in a post on X.

The average daily transaction count also hit a record high of 790.6 million in August, compared with 763.2 million in July and 645.5 million a year earlier. This represents an increase of around 145 million transactions a day from August 2025.

The average daily transaction value, however, moderated marginally to around Rs 96,194 crore in August from Rs 96,383 crore in July.

The latest data underscores the continued expansion of digital payments in India, with UPI transaction volumes reaching new highs even as the average value per transaction remains relatively stable.

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