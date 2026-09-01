Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Day 11: Nivin Pauly's Rom-Com Crosses Rs 100-Crore Gross In India

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is holding strong at the box office, with its second weekend earning more than its first. The Malayalam rom-com has now crossed Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide, adding another milestone to its theatrical run.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 6 crore net in India on Day 11. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 88.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 103.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film earned another Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 102 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 205.20 crore.

State-Wise Collection

Kerala remained the film's biggest market on Day 11, contributing Rs 6.35 crore in gross. Karnataka added Rs 35 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 20 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 5 lakh, with the rest of India contributing Rs 10 lakh, taking the total gross collection to Rs 7.05 crore.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on August 21 before growing to Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3.

The film remained steady through the first week, earning Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. It then collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. The film finished its first week with Rs 52.30 crore net in India.

The second weekend brought another boost, with the film earning Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story follows Ashley, who returns home after spending time abroad. A wedding in the neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin, leading to a story about love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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