Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash Starrer Faces Monday Blues With 67.6% Drop

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to high expectations, with Yash returning after KGF: Chapter 2 and Geetu Mohandas at the helm. After crossing Rs 100 crore on its opening day and putting up a strong weekend, the film saw a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday.

Toxic witnessed a steep slowdown on Day 6, with its collection falling 67.6% from the previous day.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Toxic collected Rs 7.45 crore net in India on Day 6. This takes its India net collection to Rs 221.55 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 264.80 crore, as per figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film continued its run in international markets as well. Toxic earned Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 39.25 crore. With the India and overseas collections combined, the film has now grossed Rs 304.05 crore worldwide.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Monday with Rs 4.40 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 2 crore. Telugu added Rs 68 lakh, while Tamil contributed Rs 30 lakh. The Malayalam version earned Rs 7 lakh.

Box Office Run So Far

The action thriller opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. Collections then dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4, Rs 23 crore on Day 5 and Rs 7.45 crore on Day 6.

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About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The film explores crime, loyalty, violence, morality and redemption through the story of a gangster navigating a dangerous world.

Yash stars alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.

The film was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026.

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