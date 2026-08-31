Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ravi Teja Film Continues Strong Second-Week Run With Steady Earnings

Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi remained in the box office spotlight as the film entered its second week, with its latest earnings adding to the action drama's growing domestic total.

Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11, Irumudi has collected Rs 4.32 crore net Live in India so far and is running across 2,619 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 133.87 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 155.55 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Telugu 2D version recorded 34.82% overall occupancy, with 22.54% in the morning, 35.46% in the afternoon and 46.46% in the evening.

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Irumudi Box Office Performance

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 19 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4 and Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5. It then collected Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 92.15 crore.



The film continued its run in the second week with Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8. It added Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. With the latest Day 11 figure, the film has reached Rs 133.87 crore in India net.

About Irumudi

Irumudi follows a father with a troubled past and a drinking problem who lives a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. At his daughter's request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but the journey brings his past back into his life.

Cast

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi edited the film.

Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026, and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

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