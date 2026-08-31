Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ravi Teja Starrer Records Strong Weekend Growth

Ravi Teja's Irumudi saw a healthy rise in box-office collections on Day 10, giving the action film a boost as it entered its second weekend.

Irumudi earned Rs 15 crore net in India on Day 10, registering a 22% growth from the previous day. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 129.55 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 150.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also earned Rs 1 crore from international markets on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 170.95 crore.

The Telugu version continued to dominate, contributing Rs 14.98 crore to the India net collection, while the Tamil version added Rs 2 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 10, Irumudi grossed Rs 15.50 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which remained its biggest contributor. Karnataka added Rs 1.40 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 20 lakh. Kerala and the rest of India added Rs 1 lakh and Rs 34 lakh, respectively, taking the total gross collection to Rs 17.45 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi began its theatrical run on August 21 with Rs 15.30 crore. It grew to Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 19 crore on the first Sunday.

The film remained in double digits for most of the first week, earning Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6. Collections fell to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7 but picked up again with Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8 and Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9.

The film finished its first week with Rs 92.15 crore net in India. It has now added Rs 37.40 crore in the first three days of its second week.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who has settled into a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but the journey brings his troubled past back into his life.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action film stars Ravi Teja along with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor. Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026, and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

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