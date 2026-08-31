'Privacy Is A Fundamental Human Right': Tim Cook's Top 10 Quotes As iPhone Maker Apple Gets New CEO

Tim Cook is set to step down as Apple CEO on Sept. 1, marking the end of his 15-year tenure at the company. John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will take over as CEO, while Cook will become executive chairman of Apple's board.

As Cook prepares to hand over the reins, some of his most memorable statements from his years leading Apple are once again in focus.

ALSO READ | 'My Title Changes Tomorrow': Tim Cook Bids Emotional Farewell As Apple CEO

Tim Cook's Top 10 Quotes

1. On Apple's future

In an email to Apple employees after becoming CEO in August 2011, Cook said, "I want you to be confident that Apple is not going to change. I cherish and celebrate Apple's unique principles and values. Steve built a company and culture that is

2. On Product Secrecy

Speaking about Apple's approach to keeping upcoming products private in May 2012, Cook said, “We're going to double down on secrecy on products. I'm serious.”

3. On Apple Maps

After the troubled launch of Apple Maps in September 2012, Cook publicly apologised to customers, saying, "At Apple, we strive to make world-class products that deliver the best experience possible to our customers. With the launch of our new Maps last week, we fell short on this commitment."

4. On His Routine

In a Time magazine profile in December 2012 when posed the question if he woke up at 3:45 a.m. every day, Cook simply replied, "Yes, every morning. The thing about it is, when you love what you do, you don't really think of it as work."

5. On Apple Watch

Ahead of the Apple Watch launch in March 2015, Cook said the product would "begin a new chapter in the way we relate to technology, and we think our customers are going to love it."

6. On Privacy

In October 2015, Cook said on user privacy: "We see that privacy is a fundamental human right that people have."

7. On Augmented Reality

While discussing AR in June 2017, Cook said, "I think it is profound. I am so excited about it, I just want to yell out and scream."

8. On Facebook's Privacy Scandal

When asked what he would do if he were Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook's privacy controversy in March 2018, Cook replied, “I wouldn't be in this situation.”

9. On Apple's Legacy

In August 2022, Cook said, "I think that when we look back one day and ask, what's been Apple's greatest contribution, it will be in health."

10. On Stepping Down-April 2026

After announcing his departure as CEO in April, Cook called leading Apple "the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being."

Tim Cook Shares A Farewell Post On X

Tim Cook's Next Role

According to MacRumors, Cook will remain with Apple as executive chairman. In his new role, he will continue to assist the company with certain matters, including engaging with policymakers around the world. John Ternus is set to take over as Apple CEO.

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