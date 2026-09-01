Airbnb Rolls Out Pilot Program In US To Lower Fees Paid By Hosts

The short-term rental company has started a pilot program with some hosts, lowering its take rate from bookings to either 6% or 10%, a significant reduction from the company average of 16%, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The program requires that guests reserve their stay through a unique link shared by hosts. Hosts that are part of the pilot can also offer discounts of their choosing through that unique reservation link, said the people, who declined to be named while discussing the effort.

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An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed the program, saying it will run for a limited time in the US for hosts that use third-party software to manage their listings. They added that the test is meant to help it understand how different pricing impacts hosting businesses.

"Hosts use a variety of ways to promote their listings," the spokesperson said. "We're testing this feature to let some hosts promote their listing with a direct link and receive a lower service fee on bookings made through it."

The program presents a way for Airbnb to keep more reservations on its platform. Some hosts have been steering guests away from the platform to instead book on their own websites, allowing them to retain more revenue.

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While Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky has downplayed the influence of the so-called "book direct" movement, the new program represents one of the most obvious moves yet to address the trend.