Badshah, Isha Rikhi Part Ways After Five Months Of Marriage, Seek Privacy

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have decided to end their marriage after around five months. The couple confirmed the news through similar statements on their Instagram Stories on August 31.

In his statement, Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths.”

He said the decision was made with “mutual respect” and asked everyone to give them privacy. The couple also said they would not make any more statements about their relationship and requested people not to make further “speculation or assumptions.”

How The Rumours Started?

Speculation about trouble in their relationship began in July. Isha had shared a series of pictures and videos with Badshah and wrote, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.” The post, which also included heartbreak and folded-hands emojis, made fans wonder if something was wrong.

The rumours grew after Isha shared another emotional post about her relationship. She said she had stayed quiet because she was afraid and felt overwhelmed by the influence, power and resources she believed her husband had. She also said that her silence “was never acceptance” but “survival.” At that time, neither Badshah nor Isha had confirmed any problems in their marriage.

Isha's mother also shared several posts about karma, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple.

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Their Wedding

The news of separation comes just months after Isha publicly confirmed that she was married to Badshah. Reports about their wedding first came out in March 2026 after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from what was described as a private ceremony.

Badshah and Isha were reportedly together for nearly four years before getting married. Isha later confirmed their marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

Badshah's Previous Marriage

This is Badshah's second marriage to end in divorce. He was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 and welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017. They later separated and completed their divorce in 2020. Jasmine subsequently moved to London with their daughter, while the former couple have continued to co-parent Jessemy.

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