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August GST Refunds Jump 68%; Collections Rise To Rs 1.99 Lakh Crore

Net GST collections rise 8.3% as refunds jump 67.9% year over year to Rs 31,795 crore.

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August GST Refunds Jump 68%; Collections Rise To Rs 1.99 Lakh Crore
(Photo Source: NDTV Profit/ AI Generated)

India's gross goods and services tax collections rose 14.8% year over year to Rs 1.99 lakh crore in August, from Rs 1.74 lakh crore a year earlier.

Net GST collections increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 1.681 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.55 lakh crore a year earlier, while total refunds rose 67.9% to Rs 31,795 crore from Rs 18,935 crore.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)

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