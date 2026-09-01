August GST Refunds Jump 68%; Collections Rise To Rs 1.99 Lakh Crore

India's gross goods and services tax collections rose 14.8% year over year to Rs 1.99 lakh crore in August, from Rs 1.74 lakh crore a year earlier.

Net GST collections increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 1.681 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.55 lakh crore a year earlier, while total refunds rose 67.9% to Rs 31,795 crore from Rs 18,935 crore.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)

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