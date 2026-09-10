Sardar 2 Reviews: Karthi's Spy Sequel Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Sardar 2, the much-awaited sequel to Karthi's 2022 spy thriller Sardar, has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by PS Mithran, the film brings Karthi back in a dual role.
Soon after its release, reactions started pouring in on X from those who attended the early shows. While some praised the action and Karthi's performance, others criticised the screenplay and execution.
Here's what viewers are saying about Sardar 2.
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X Reviews To Sardar 2
One viewer praised Karthi's performance and called the first half “good,” while another highlighted the “excellent” interval block, action and technical work. Some found the film engaging and fast-paced, while a few felt the second half and overall impact could have been stronger.
#Sardar2 Interval— MSK (@sendil9Oskid) September 10, 2026
சரவெடி 1st half.. ???????????? @Karthi_Offl sir sema acting..!! @iam_SJSuryah sir as usual ????????????????
படம் போர் அடிக்காம பற.. பறனு.. போகுது..!! Flight fight MARANA MASS ???????????????? Interval Twist with Sardar Entry SEMA ???????????????????????? https://t.co/ujNPZXgExf pic.twitter.com/zCUKbScWzj
#Sardar2 Interval: Info and action packed first half that is very technical in its talkie and splendid when it comes to the stunt sequences. Karthi is earnest, SJS yet to fire up fully. Production values, stunt choreography and cinematography deserve praise. pic.twitter.com/CgCQDyWt9J— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 10, 2026
Boss Sardar 2 is good ..definitely one time watchable— CricFDFS (@lokiMSD93) September 10, 2026
1st Half : Good Characterisations— R E D D Y (@Reddy_Talk) September 10, 2026
Movie goes on point ????
Excellent Intervel
BGM Sardaaar ????⚠️
2nd Half : FanBoy ????SJ Surya
Old Sardar ????
Narshima Swamy Avatar????????
Climax : Impact Medic , Dolo ????
Verdict : SARDAR BUSTER
Rating : 3 / 5 ????????????#Sardar2 #Karthi #Sardar2Review
#Sardar2— AK (@Anbave_iruppom) September 10, 2026
First half - ????????
Second Half - Blockbuster ????????
While one viewer found the first half only “average,” another felt it did not match the impact of the first instalment. A few others termed it “above average” and “time passable,” pointing to an uneven but watchable sequel.
#Sardar2 Review: A Mixed Sequel That Falls Short of Its Potential!— Parallel_Stories (@PS_Flash_) September 10, 2026
An average first half with decent character introductions and a few engaging moments. The film picks up at the interval with a solid block that raises expectations.
But the second half is below par, dragged… pic.twitter.com/rbbCUhi60G
#Sardar2— Bay Max Rahman (@baymaxdon) September 10, 2026
A promising first half, but the issue it addresses doesn't feel as tangible or impactful as it did in the previous installment, and neither does the film overall,As a standalone movie, the hero-villain conflict is genuinely interesting, and the interval is a proper… pic.twitter.com/H2oIAPRqxZ
#Sardar2 Above Average ! Time Passable Movie ! Decent watchable !— Jeya Talkies (@JeyaTalkies) September 10, 2026
Not all reactions were positive. Some viewers have taken issue with Sardar 2's execution and predictable writing, with one calling it “boring” and another describing it as “lifeless.” Several felt it lacks the thrill and emotional depth of the first film, though Karthi's performance has been appreciated.
#Sardar2Review - BAD!!— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) September 10, 2026
Decent Ideas on Paper, but the execution is BORING and PATIENCE TESTING. Very little excitement throughout, and it never really feels like a proper Spy Film.#Sardar2 | #Karthi
#Sardar2 Promising Ideas, Lifeless Execution!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 10, 2026
An interesting start dives straight into the story, but the over the top execution never really engages. PS Mithran comes up with a few promising ideas and a decent message, but the narration is childish and unconvincing. Film is…
#Sardar2 Review :— Thyview (@Thyview) September 10, 2026
A very disappointing sequel. #Sardar2 follows the Part 1 template, but misses the thrill, emotion and impact.
The story deals with an important social issue. But the screenplay is too predictable. Even the spy scenes and action portions fail to create…
Sardar1>Sardar2— tharun kumar (@tharun_prasanth) September 10, 2026
They killed the iconic line in #Sardar2 — “Once a spy, always a spy.”
In #Sardar1, that line had purpose, soul, and payoff. In Sardar 2, the same line is just thrown in without any of that. It feels empty. The whole movie feels empty.#sardar2
#Sardar2 - when execution falters big time !— Mahendra Reddy (@mahendra5489) September 10, 2026
Director is clueless - if you want to give a message give it in way dont preach for 30 minutes!
Apart from Karthi acting there is nothing much to take from this !
Strictly average movie 2/5 ! #Sardar
All About Sardar 2
Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar 2 stars Karthi in a dual role. Rajisha Vijayan returns from the first film, while SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath join the cast.
The story follows RAW agent Chandrabose, also known as Sardar, and his son Vijay Prakash, a police inspector. Together, they take on a dangerous armed group called Black Dagger, which poses a threat to millions of people.
The story is by PS Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi, with Nambi writing the screenplay. The film is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The Tamil spy action thriller was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.
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