Sardar 2 Reviews: Karthi's Spy Sequel Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Sardar 2, the much-awaited sequel to Karthi's 2022 spy thriller Sardar, has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by PS Mithran, the film brings Karthi back in a dual role.

Soon after its release, reactions started pouring in on X from those who attended the early shows. While some praised the action and Karthi's performance, others criticised the screenplay and execution.

Here's what viewers are saying about Sardar 2.

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X Reviews To Sardar 2

One viewer praised Karthi's performance and called the first half “good,” while another highlighted the “excellent” interval block, action and technical work. Some found the film engaging and fast-paced, while a few felt the second half and overall impact could have been stronger.

While one viewer found the first half only “average,” another felt it did not match the impact of the first instalment. A few others termed it “above average” and “time passable,” pointing to an uneven but watchable sequel.

Not all reactions were positive. Some viewers have taken issue with Sardar 2's execution and predictable writing, with one calling it “boring” and another describing it as “lifeless.” Several felt it lacks the thrill and emotional depth of the first film, though Karthi's performance has been appreciated.

All About Sardar 2

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar 2 stars Karthi in a dual role. Rajisha Vijayan returns from the first film, while SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath join the cast.

The story follows RAW agent Chandrabose, also known as Sardar, and his son Vijay Prakash, a police inspector. Together, they take on a dangerous armed group called Black Dagger, which poses a threat to millions of people.

The story is by PS Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi, with Nambi writing the screenplay. The film is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The Tamil spy action thriller was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

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