Mandaadi Reviews: Soori's Performance, Boat Races, Climax Leave Netizens Impressed

Mandaadi has opened to encouraging reactions from audiences, with several aspects of the film earning praise online. The performances, action sequences and overall execution have particularly caught viewers' attention.

Soon after the first shows, reactions began pouring in on social media. Soori and Suhas have been praised for their performances, while viewers have also highlighted the film's boat-racing sequences, music and powerful climax.

Here's what viewers are saying about Mandaadi.

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Mandaadi Plot

The story follows Muthukaali, a champion traditional boat racer who leaves his coastal village. During his absence, Sattapuli takes control of the sport, leading to a rivalry between two nearby fishing communities.

Muthukaali later returns and trains a new team of fisherfolk for an important festival boat race. The final competition becomes a fight to honour his mentor, protect his family and bring peace to his community.

Mandaadi Cast

Mandaadi stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay. The cast also includes Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, B Krithika Iyer, Achyuth Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Sachana Namidass, Phathmen and Rajesh Gopishetty.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi is an upcoming action, drama and sports film produced by RS Infotainment. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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