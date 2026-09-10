Mandaadi Reviews: Soori's Performance, Boat Races, Climax Leave Netizens Impressed

Mandaadi has opened to encouraging reactions from audiences, with several aspects of the film earning praise online. The performances, action sequences and overall execution have particularly caught viewers' attention.
Soon after the first shows, reactions began pouring in on social media. Soori and Suhas have been praised for their performances, while viewers have also highlighted the film's boat-racing sequences, music and powerful climax.
Here's what viewers are saying about Mandaadi.
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#Mandaadi - A MARVEL OF A MAKING! ????????— VJ Santhosh aka LavyyBoii (@VJSanthosh02) September 10, 2026
Huge kudos to director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi for nailing the nativity & authenticity. #Soori anna is brilliant he genuinely looks and lives like a man who has sailed these waters all his life! ????????????????
Every actor fits perfectly. S.R.… pic.twitter.com/f5NJVipN2Q
. #Mandaadi Review :— Power OG2 ???? (@attitudeboy200) September 10, 2026
Story plot excellent undi ????
Suhas Acting superb asalu ????
Aa Boat sequence and ocean backdrop Screen Meeda top notch unnai ????
Climax lo emotion workout ayyindi ????❤️
Overall a good Emotional Entertainer ???? pic.twitter.com/7yfxZbsvGq
It's @gvprakash Sambhavam ???? All over#Mandaadi first half:Superb first half with brilliant cinematography and movie enhances the experience and elevates at the boat scenes with powerhouse acting of @sooriofficial na and Suhas na— Adittya (@adhi_017) September 10, 2026
Engaging screenplay by @MathiMaaran Sir????GV Na???? pic.twitter.com/KKZMoVpk84
#Mandaadi 1st Half ????????????— Vasanth Raj (@vasanthraj001) September 10, 2026
INTERVAL BLOCK = VERA LEVEL SAMBAVAM! ???????? The stunts are absolutely ????????#Soori with MASS screen presence — standing tall alongside a big-star hero! ????????#Suhas delivers a powerful performance! ????????@gvprakash has absolutely KILLED it with the BGM!…
Great reports for #Mandaadi ????????????????????????????????@sooriofficial annan's hard work, persistence and relentless dedication have truly paid off. Good content always wins big! Congrats, my dear annan, and the entire team, on the blockbuster success ????❤️— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 10, 2026
#Mandaadi FDFS ????????????????????????????????@sooriofficial Acting — Vera Level ???????????? @gvprakash BGM — Mass ????????????????????— CineCrazeX (@CineCrazeX) September 10, 2026
Theatre Vibes are on another level! ????????#Mandaadi #Suriya #GVPrakash pic.twitter.com/6IMEYKlOoF
#Mandaadi is a commendable attempt at bringing the relatively unexplored sport of sailboat racing to the big screen.— Shyam Krishnan (@ShyamkrishnanB) September 10, 2026
Mathimaran Pugazhendhi has tried to build a world around a coastal village where sailboat racing is an integral part of the community, with two rival groups… pic.twitter.com/y0pOtGahNZ
#Mandaadi 4/5 An edge-of-the-seat sports drama thriller from dir Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, packaged well, technically brilliant, set in a milieu that's new. The performances by the entire cast is convincing, the boat race moments are not only engaging but the CG work is noteworthy.… pic.twitter.com/EeXhy4zwwl— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) September 10, 2026
#Mandaadi [5/5] : @Mahima_Nambiar has given a brilliant performance..@gvprakash is another hero of the movie.. His songs and BGM elevate powerfully..@srkathiir fantastic cinematography— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 10, 2026
Director @MathiMaaran proves he is #Vettrimaaran 's proud disciple..
DON'T MISS!
#Mandaadi - Literally Awestruck with how they have pulled of the Climax sequence. What an extraordinary efforts and execution????????— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 10, 2026
Watched it in EPIQ screen and those last 30 mins was Goosebumps theatrical moment. Worth the experience ????
Both Soori and Suhas given their soul for… pic.twitter.com/h3yo3c503V
#Mandaadi (4/5) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ EXCELLENT 1st Half ???? Followed by a Superd 2nd Half ???? INTERVAL & CLIMAX = VERA LEVEL SAMBAVAM ????????— Sugumar Srinivasan (@Sugumar_Tweetz) September 10, 2026
One of the BEST ELEVATION sequences in recent years???????? Goosebumps guaranteed????????
Boat Race sequence + Stunts ???? Peter Hein sir literally VERIYATTAM????????…
#Mandaadi— SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) September 10, 2026
A boat racing sports drama with excellent cinematography and good performance from everyone ???? tho whole boat racing sequence to interval strech was excellent ???? drone shots during racing ???? they put so much effort in making can be seen in each frames ???? kudos to the… pic.twitter.com/VFeIXBVEkO
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Mandaadi Plot
The story follows Muthukaali, a champion traditional boat racer who leaves his coastal village. During his absence, Sattapuli takes control of the sport, leading to a rivalry between two nearby fishing communities.
Muthukaali later returns and trains a new team of fisherfolk for an important festival boat race. The final competition becomes a fight to honour his mentor, protect his family and bring peace to his community.
Mandaadi Cast
Mandaadi stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay. The cast also includes Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, B Krithika Iyer, Achyuth Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Sachana Namidass, Phathmen and Rajesh Gopishetty.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi is an upcoming action, drama and sports film produced by RS Infotainment. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
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