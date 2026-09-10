Viral ChatGPT 80's Photos: What Would Your Family's Ganesh Chaturthi Look Like In 1980s? Check Prompts

The 1980s are back, at least when it comes to AI photo editing. A new photo trend has become popular among several users. The trend relies on asking AI platforms like ChatGPT to create a portrait of a person as if they had been photographed in the 1980s. The 80s photo trend mixes nostalgia with AI-generated retro images.

Be it weddings, celebrations or just simple photos, a lot of people are using AI to change the overall appearance of a picture to match the fashion and photography style of the 80s. Now, with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, you can give the festival a retro spin using a simple prompt.

Ganesh Chaturthi In The 1980s Prompts

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ganesh Visarjan Prompt

"Use this image to generate an authentic 1980s street photography style snapshot of a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in India. Keep my facial features and identity recognisable. Give me 1980s casual Indian festive attire. In the background, vintage 1980s cars, crowd members with retro hairstyles, and a decorated truck carrying a traditional Ganpati idol are visible. The photo should look like it was scanned from an old photo album."

Ganpati Sthapana Prompt

"Use this image to generate an authentic 1980s-style snapshot of a Ganesh idol sthapana. Keep my facial features and identity recognisable. Give me 1980s festive attire and hairstyle. Make sure the photo is of the inside of a home with me holding the idol. In the background, a small aarti thali, fruits, flowers, and other offerings must be visible. The image should be grainy and old, like it was scanned from an old photo album."

Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal Prompt

"Create an authentic 1980s-style snapshot of a Ganesh pandal with me in the foreground. Keep my facial features and identity recognisable. Give me 1980s festive attire. In the background, the idol, devotees, and other aspects should have an 1980s vibe. The image should look like it was scanned from a photo album."

Ganesh Chaturthi Aarti Prompt

"Create a snapshot of me performing aarti in front of a Ganesh idol at home. The style of the photo must be that of the 1980s. Make sure facial features and identity are recognisable. The idol must have modaks, flowers, and other offerings in front of it. The image should look like it belongs to an old family album."

Ganesh Chaturthi Family Photo Prompt

"Use this family photo to create an authentic 1980s snapshot. Make sure that the facial features and identities of everyone is recognisable. Everyone should be dressed in festive attire, with hair and makeup from the 80s. Keep a Ganesha idol in the background. The photo should look slightly grainy."

ALSO READ: What Would Your Wedding Look Like In 1980s? Try This AI Prompt On ChatGPT

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.