HDFC Bank Gets Relief As Bahrain Court Rejects All Seven Claims In Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds Case

Bahrain High Civil Court has ruled in favour of HDFC Bank in seven cases linked to Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (CS AT1) bonds, the lender said on Thursday, September 10.

Of these, HDFC Bank received favourable orders from Bahrain Court in two proceedings filed against the lender by the investors of Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 Bonds, after examining their claims and the evidence submitted to the court.

From July to August 2026, the court rejected five other similar matters concerning investors of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds.

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The Bahrain Court rejected claims by the investors as they had failed to produce sufficient admissible evidence to prove their allegations against the Bank or that they suffered any losses. In all the seven judgments by the Court, the investors were instructed to bear the costs of the proceedings.

The seven cases filed against lender alleged gross negligence, intentional misrepresentation, incorrect customer classification, non-disclosure of product features, misuse of financial leverage and violation of product suitability principles with respect to AT1 Bonds. All these claims were rejected by the Court, HDFC Bank said.

Following the judgement, the lender gets further relief after India's National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) dismissed complaints by the investors of CS AT1 Bonds in March, 2026.





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