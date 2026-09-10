iPhone 18 Pro: 5 Biggest Upgrades That Make It Different From iPhone 17 Pro

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro, bringing several hardware and performance upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro.

While the overall design and display size remain familiar, the, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, compared with the iPhone 17 Pro's launch price of Rs 1,34,900. Pre-orders for the new model begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.

Here are the five biggest changes compared with the previous generation.

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48MP Main Camera With Variable Aperture

One of the biggest changes on the iPhone 18 Pro is its 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. Unlike the fixed aperture setup on the iPhone 17 Pro, the new camera can automatically adjust the aperture depending on the lighting and the type of shot.

This gives users more control over light entering the camera and depth of field. Apple says the widest f/1.48 setting can deliver around 50 per cent better low light performance, while the narrower apertures can help capture more depth in a scene.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Duo: Price, Colours, Battery, Display, Camera And More

A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro is powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, replacing the A19 Pro found in the iPhone 17 Pro. The chip uses a new design and comes with a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple says the A20 Pro offers up to 40 per cent faster graphics performance compared with the iPhone 17 Pro. It also has 50 per cent higher memory bandwidth.

Bigger Vapour Chamber

The iPhone 18 Pro also gets a redesigned thermal management system. Apple has increased the surface area of the vapour chamber to three times that of the previous generation. So that the phone can remove heat more efficiently when it is performing demanding tasks for long periods.

Apple says the new system enables up to 40 per cent better sustained performance compared with the iPhone 17 Pro, which could make a difference uring extended gaming sessions or when running demanding AI workloads.

Improved Battery Life And Faster Charging

Battery life is another major area where the iPhone 18 Pro gets an upgrade. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro can offer up to 36 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max can reach up to 45 hours. The iPhone 18 Pro can also charge up to 50 per cent in around 15 minutes with a compatible power adapter.

New C2 Modem

The iPhone 18 Pro introduces Apple's next generation C2 cellular modem, replacing the C1X modem used in the previous Pro generation. Apple says the C2 modem improves cellular quality and reliability while enabling faster uploads and using less power.

However, the iPhone 18 Pro retains the familiar 6.3-inch display size and 120Hz ProMotion experience, meaning the biggest changes are largely inside the phone rather than a complete redesign.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Duo: Price, Colours, Battery, Display, Camera And More

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