iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Duo: Price, Colours, Battery, Display, Camera And More

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The new lineup brings major changes to Apple's premium smartphone range.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are more traditional flagship smartphones, while the iPhone Duo takes Apple's hardware in a completely new direction. Here is how the three models compare on price, display, battery, cameras, performance, colours and other key specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro

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Display

The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also features an Always-On display and a redesigned Dynamic Island that can show up to three Live Activities.

Battery

Apple rates the iPhone 18 Pro for up to 34 hours of video playback. The company says it can reach 50 percent charge in around 15 minutes with wired charging.

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Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system comprising a 48MP Fusion Main camera, 48MP Ultra Wide and 48MP Telephoto. The main camera introduces variable aperture, allowing users to control how much light enters the lens and the depth of field.

Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro is available in Black, Silver, Glacier and the new Burgundy colour. It has an aluminium unibody design with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front.

Price

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India for the 256GB version. It is also available with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Apple will begin pre-orders in India on September 12, with sales starting September 18.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

DisplayThe Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz. It also supports Always-On display, HDR and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor peak brightness.BatteryBattery life is one of the biggest differences between the two Pro models.

Apple rates the iPhone 18 Pro Max for up to 43 hours of video playback, compared with up to 34 hours on the Pro. Apple describes this as the biggest battery-life increase ever delivered on an iPhone.CameraThe Pro Max gets the same 48MP Pro Fusion camera system as the smaller Pro, including the new variable-aperture Main camera, 48MP Ultra Wide and 48MP Telephoto. Apple has also added more manual controls for photographers and creators.

Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro Max comes in the same four colours as the Pro that is Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy.

Price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 in India. Like the Pro, it is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage configurations.

iPhone Duo

DisplayThe Duo has two displays: a 7.6-inch folding inner OLED display and a 5.4-inch outer OLED display. Both support ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On display and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor peak brightness.

The inner screen also has a nano texture finish designed to reduce glare.BatteryThe foldable uses a dual-battery system. Apple rates it for up to 44 hours of video playback when using the outer display and up to 31 hours when using the inner display. It can reach 50 percent charge in around 20 minutes using a 60W capable adapter or higher. CameraThe iPhone Duo features a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, comprising a 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide.

It supports 2x optical quality zoom, macro photography, Smart Take and Duo Preview.Design And ColoursThe iPhone Duo uses a passport-style book folding design with a titanium frame and hinge cover. It is available in Star White and Night Sky, according to Apple's India store. The device also has IP68 water and dust resistance and uses Touch ID built into the side button.

PriceThe iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable iPhone and starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India. Pre-orders begin on October 16. The device is positioned significantly above the Pro models, reflecting its foldable design and new hardware.

iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Duo: Which One Stands Out?

The iPhone 18 Pro is the smallest and least expensive of the three, while the Pro Max offers a larger display and significantly longer battery life. The iPhone Duo is in a different category altogether, offering a 7.6-inch folding screen, multitasking features and a new form factor at a much higher price.

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