Foldable Phone Market To Heat Up? Motorola Teases Compact Razr Fold Amid iPhone Duo Launch

Motorola on Thursday teased a new compact foldable phone under its Razr lineup, signalling another potential entrant into the increasingly competitive foldable smartphone market. The teaser comes amid the launch of Apple's iPhone Duo, which features a wider foldable form factor.

In a post on X, Motorola hinted at its upcoming device without revealing its name or launch date. "That feeling when you hang up, and your Razr says everything you didn't. Some are just discovering it. We've been making it even better. Just wait for our next move," the company wrote.

Motorola Teases New Razr Foldable

Motorola has been making foldable phones under the Razr brand for several years, primarily using the familiar vertical flip design. However, its latest teaser suggests the company could be preparing a different form factor.

The video shared by Motorola traces the history of the Razr lineup over the past 22 years, showing several generations of the iconic flip phone. It eventually ends with a hand holding a boxier foldable smartphone.

The final device suggests a compact, book-style foldable design. Motorola's teaser comes at a time when smartphone makers are increasingly experimenting with wider foldable designs.

Apple's iPhone Duo has also entered the segment with a wider foldable form factor, while Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Xiaomi's 18 Fold have continued the shift towards broader displays.

Folable Phone Market To Heat Up With New Motorola Razr

The growing number of wider foldables could intensify competition in the premium smartphone market. Apple's iPhone Duo is reportedly priced at around Rs 3 lakh, placing it firmly in the premium segment. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, meanwhile, is priced at around Rs 1.80 lakh.

Motorola's new Razr foldable could give consumers another option if the company manages to position the device at a more competitive price. However, its pricing and specifications have not yet been announced.

The teaser does not officially confirm whether the upcoming phone will be called the Razr Fold or whether it will be positioned as a direct competitor to Apple's iPhone Duo. With Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and potentially Motorola moving towards wider foldable designs, the segment could see even stronger competition in the coming months.

However, Motorola has not officially confirmed the device's name, specifications or launch timeline.

ALSO READ: iPhone Duo: Apple's Foldable Phone's Top Model Costs Rs 4,49,900 - Monthly EMI, Features & More

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