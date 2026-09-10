iPhone Duo: Apple's Foldable Phone's Top Model Costs Rs 4,49,900 - Monthly EMI, Features & More

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, with pre-orders opening in India at 5:30 p.m. on 16 October and sales beginning 23 October.

The device is available in four storage variants and two colours, Star White and Night Sky.

Pricing

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 3,24,900, while the 1TB option costs Rs 3,74,900.

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The top-of-the-line 2TB model, the most expensive iPhone to date, is priced at Rs 4,49,900. All prices listed are Maximum Retail Price, inclusive of taxes.

Monthly EMI

Apple is offering No Cost EMI and instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Under this scheme, the 256GB variant starts from Rs 48,817 a month, the 512GB model from Rs 52,983, the 1TB version from Rs 61,317, and the 2TB model from Rs 73,817 for payment over six months through EMIs.

The instant cashback offer requires a minimum transaction value of Rs 10,001 and is capped at two orders per eligible card in a rolling 90-day period.

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Features And More

The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable device, featuring a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display with a nano-texture finish, which the company says is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max screen.

A 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display allows the phone to be used while closed. Both displays support ProMotion, Always-On functionality and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The device runs on Apple's A20 Pro chip with a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, and houses a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system alongside a 12MP Centre Stage front camera and an under-display FaceTime camera.

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An iPhone-first dual-battery system offers up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer display.

Built with a Grade 5 titanium frame and Ceramic Shield front and back, the iPhone Duo is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It is eSIM-only, uses Touch ID integrated into the side button, and ships with Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features built in.

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