iPhone 18 Pro Trade-In: How Much Can You Save By Exchanging Your Old Phone?

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900. For buyers looking to reduce the upfront cost, Apple is offering its Trade In programme, allowing customers to exchange an eligible smartphone for credit towards the new iPhone.

The programme also accepts several Android phones, including models from Samsung, Google and OnePlus.

iPhone 18 Pro Trade In: How Does It Work?

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Apple Trade In allows customers to exchange an eligible smartphone when purchasing a new iPhone. Buyers have to provide details about their existing phone, including its model and condition.

Apple then provides an estimated trade-in value, which can be used as instant credit towards the purchase. For online orders, Apple says the trade-in is completed when the new iPhone is delivered. A courier checks the old device and runs a diagnostic test before completing the exchange. If the condition does not match the details provided earlier, the final trade-in value can be revised.

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Which Android Phones Can Be Exchanged?

Apple's Trade In programme is not limited to iPhones. The company accepts many other smartphones too including Samsung and Google devices, while its eligible list has also been expanded to include select OnePlus models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the Samsung phones supported by Apple's Trade In programme.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The standard Galaxy S24 is also eligible for exchange through Apple Trade In. Buyers can enter the phone's details on Apple's website to receive the current estimated value.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is another Samsung flagship that can be exchanged for credit towards the iPhone 18 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Apple also accepts the Galaxy S23 under its Trade In programme, although the value is lower than that of higher end Galaxy models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE is among the Samsung models that Apple has previously included in its India Trade In list.

OnePlus 13

Apple has expanded its Android trade-in programme to include the OnePlus 13. This gives OnePlus users another route to switch to the iPhone while reducing the effective purchase price

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R has also been added to Apple's eligible Android trade-in list, allowing users to exchange the phone for credit towards an iPhone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google's Pixel 9 series has also been added to Apple's Trade In programme. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is among the eligible models, giving Pixel users the option to use their existing phone towards a new iPhone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro is another eligible Google smartphone. Its exact trade-in value will depend on the device's condition and configuration.

How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple Trade In can help reduce the cost of the iPhone 18 Pro by offering credit for an eligible old smartphone. Apple's India store currently lists Rs 17,500 to Rs 81,500 in credit towards the iPhone 18 Pro when trading in an iPhone 13 or newer.

The programme also accepts many Android smartphones, including devices from Samsung and Google. The exact trade-in value depends on the device, model, manufacturer and condition, and Apple provides an estimate after the customer enters the relevant device details.

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