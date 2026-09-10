iPhone Duo Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Which Apple Phone Should You Buy?

Apple now has two very different flagship options for buyers looking for its most premium iPhone experience. The iPhone 18 Pro Max retains the traditional Pro Max design with a 6.9-inch display, while the new iPhone Duo introduces a foldable design with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen.

iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display

This is the biggest difference between the two phones. The iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support of up to 120Hz. The iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display when unfolded, along with a 5.4-inch outer display for use when the phone is folded. Both Duo displays support ProMotion and Always-On functionality.

For watching videos, multitasking and using two apps side by side, the Duo has a clear advantage.

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iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro Max features three 48MP rear cameras: a Main camera, an Ultra Wide camera and a Telephoto camera. The Main camera also gets a variable aperture, while the Telephoto system supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom.

The iPhone Duo has a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system with a Main and Ultra Wide camera. It does not have the dedicated Telephoto camera found on the Pro Max.

Therefore, users who frequently shoot portraits or distant subjects, or want greater flexibility while taking photos, may prefer the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max offers up to 43 hours of video playback and up to 29 hours of typical use, making it a strong option for users who want longer battery life.

The iPhone Duo offers up to 24 hours of typical use. It can provide up to 44 hours of video playback on the outer display and up to 31 hours on the larger inner display. It can also charge up to 50 per cent in around 20 minutes with a compatible 60W adapter.

Overall, the Pro Max offers a more straightforward battery experience, while the Duo's battery life varies depending on which display is being used.

iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Performance

There is little difference in core performance between the two. Both phones use Apple's A20 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

The Duo also uses a vapour-cooled A20 Pro system, while Apple has designed the phone to handle demanding multitasking and its foldable form factor. Both devices support Apple Intelligence and Siri.

iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. It is available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

The iPhone Duo, meanwhile, starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant and is also available with up to 2TB of storage. This makes the foldable significantly more expensive than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Which One Should You Buy?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is the better choice for most users who want Apple's most powerful conventional smartphone. It is considerably cheaper than the Duo, has a more versatile three-camera system, offers longer typical battery life and retains the familiar iPhone design.

The iPhone Duo makes more sense for buyers who specifically want a foldable iPhone. Its 7.6-inch inner display offers more space for multitasking, watching content and using apps, while the 5.4-inch outer display allows it to function like a regular phone when folded.

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