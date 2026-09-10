India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final

India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 10. India have emerged as the team to beat after an emphatic run through the group stage, while Bangladesh head into the last four on the back of a gritty win against the United Arab Emirates.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Date And Time

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 first semi-final will be played on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 8 p.m. IST.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Venue

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

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India vs Bangladesh Women: Live Telecast

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Live Streaming

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Preview

Harmanpreet Kaur's team enjoyed a flawless group-stage campaign, winning every game in Group A and underlining their status as one of Asia's leading sides. Their most emphatic performance came against Pakistan, who were bundled out for 55 after N Shree Charani and Prema Rawat produced a superb display of spin bowling.

India's batting has been led by an outstanding campaign from Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 152 runs in three outings to become the tournament's leading run-getter. Her partnership with Shafali Verma has given India plenty of aggression at the start of their innings, with Verma repeatedly making an impact in the powerplay.

Deepti Sharma has provided the control with the ball, already collecting eight wickets. The strength of India's batting line-up and their variety in attack make them a formidable proposition heading into the knockout stages.

Bangladesh had to work considerably harder for their place in the semi-finals. After losing to Sri Lanka earlier in Group B, Nigar Sultana's side entered Tuesday's meeting with the UAE knowing that only victory would keep their campaign alive. Their hopes looked to be fading at 55 for six after a dramatic collapse at the top, before Sharmin Akhter steadied the innings with a crucial 38 to guide Bangladesh to 103 for seven.

Bangladesh's bowlers rose to the occasion when it mattered most, defending their modest total by holding the UAE to 69 for nine from 20 overs. Marufa Akter made an early impact with two wickets during the powerplay, while Rabeya Khan's three for 14 and the probing spell of left-arm spinner Nahida Akter kept the hosts firmly in check. The 34-run victory carried Bangladesh into the semi-finals, where their resilience will be tested against the tournament favourites.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

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