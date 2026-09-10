iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Black Variant Returns; Fast Charging Hits 50% In 15 Minutes

Apple has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, bringing a refreshed design, new colour options and a host of hardware upgrades. The Pro lineup is available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy, with Burgundy making its debut this year.

Beyond the new look, the latest Pro models feature upgraded cameras, faster performance and improved battery life, making them a notable step forward from their predecessors. Here's a closer look at everything the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have to offer.

Faster Charging

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The new Pro models combine faster wired charging with improved battery life, making them more convenient for everyday use.

The iPhone 18 Pro provides up to 34 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max can last up to 43 hours. On the charging front, both can reach 50% in around 15 minutes with a compatible 60W adapter or higher.

Camera Upgrades

Both models feature a 48-megapixel (MP) Pro Fusion camera setup with Main, Ultra-Wide and Telephoto cameras. Users can adjust settings like aperture, shutter speed, white balance and exposure.

Other camera features include Photographic Styles 3, Smart Focus tracking, better low-light video and Apple Reference Image. The 18MP Center Stage front camera offers autofocus, Center Stage, Dual Capture, ultra-stabilised video and 4K Dolby Vision recording.

Display, Design And Storage

The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch screen. Both support 120Hz ProMotion for smoother scrolling and gaming, along with an Always-On display for quick access to information.

In terms of design, the phones have an aluminium body with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back. The Dynamic Island has also been redesigned and can now show up to three Live Activities at the same time.

Both models are available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

ALSO READ: Apple Unveils iPhone 18 Pro Series: Pricing, Features, Pre-Order Dates Revealed

A20 Pro Chip And Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro series are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built to handle everything from everyday apps to gaming and AI features more efficiently. The chip has a 6-core CPU and 7-core GPU, with the GPU up to 40% faster than the A19 Pro.

The 50% higher memory bandwidth also helps the phones handle demanding tasks more smoothly.

A new vapour chamber with three times the surface area helps with heat management and can enable up to 40% better sustained performance compared with the iPhone 17 Pro. Both models run on iOS 27 and include Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features.

In India, pre-orders for both models will open at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, while the phones will be available from September 18.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Launched: Check Price, Trade-In Value For 256GB, 512GB And 1TB Variants

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