'Not The Bedside Clock': Samsung, Duolingo Troll Apple After Foldable iPhone Duo Launch

Samsung and Duolingo took aim at Apple on social media after the iPhone maker unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, on Wednesday.

US smart devices major Apple on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone iPhone Duo -- the most expensive mobile phone from the company's stable, which will be available in India from October 23 at a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh apiece, according to the company statement.

The phone opens to a 7.6 inch display that is 80% larger than the newest iPhone 18 Pro. It will let people use an Apple Pencil on the phone, a capability previously reserved to iPad users. iPhone Duo is available in star white and night sky, and starts at Rs 2,99,900 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.

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Samsung, Duolingo Trolls Apple

As the event was underway, Samsung US posted a series of jibes on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stating the company's announcements felt familiar. Samsung accused Apple of revisiting features already offered by its rivals. "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers," it said.

"Not the bedside clock. It's giving Groundhog Day," Samsung US said in one post. "Was there range? No. Was it exciting? No. Did it happen? Yes," it said in another, adding the hashtag "#ItsTimeToSwitch."

Language-learning platform Duolingo joined the conversation because its green owl mascot is also named Duo. "iPhone Duo: $1,999. Duo on your iPhone: free,” Duolingo cheekily posted.

Samsung US dragged Duolingo in one of the posts saying, "I'm so sorry, DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity." However, Duolingo shot back saying, "when an ugly stranger calls you twin. No Brand."

Samsung responded, "Ugly?? Watch your language." Duolingo rejected Samsung's apparent suggestion that the two brands were alike, before joking about possible repercussions for its app. "Sorry twin, heat of the moment twin. Please don't break my app on your phones twin," Duolingo replied.

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Samsung Trolled

However, Samsung's posts drew strong reactions from social media users. Some compared the company's response to that of a former partner fixated on an ex.

"Crazy ex-girlfriend vibes every September," one user wrote. Another said, " You guys really are that crazy ex-girlfriend…" A different user defended Samsung, commenting: “More like Apple the obsessed stalker."

According to Counterpoint research, Apple's iPhone shipments for FY26 grew to 14 million units, up 24% year-on-year. The iPhone accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in India.

ALSO READ: 'Not Awkwardly Stuck': Why Apple's iPhone Duo Could Be The Foldable That Finally Gets It Right

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