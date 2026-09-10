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August Mutual Fund Data: Active Equity Inflows Rise 18% To Rs 29,328 Crore; SIPs At Record High

SIP contribution for August stood at a record high of Rs 32,297 crore, a rise from Rs 31,961 crore in July.

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August Mutual Fund Data: Active Equity Inflows Rise 18% To Rs 29,328 Crore; SIPs At Record High
Source: AI Generated

Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 29,328.62 crore in August, compared to Rs 24,697.39 crore in July, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. May has been the lowest monthly equity inflow recorded so far in 2026. Overall industry inflows stood at Rs 41,353.60 crore versus inflows of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in July.

Inflows across equity categories showed a rise relative to the previous month, with smallcap funds leading the movement.

Active Equity Funds

Large-cap funds recorded an outflow of Rs  1,147.36 crore in August, compared to an outflow of Rs 1,321.69 crore in July. The mid-cap category saw inflows of Rs 6,989.40 crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 6,192.31 crore in July.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Small-cap funds registered net inflows of Rs 7,973.33 crore, versus inflow of Rs 7,767.50 crore in the previous month. Flexi-cap funds reported inflows of Rs 5,059.42 crore, compared with Rs 4,709.08 crore in July. Inflows into  thematic funds came in at Rs 1,766.19 crore.

ALSO READ: Gold ETF Inflows Jump 67% MoM To Rs 2,597 Crore In August: AMFI Data

SIP Contribution

SIP contribution for August stood at a record high of Rs 32,297 crore, a rise from Rs 31,961 crore in July.

Debt Funds

Debt funds recorded a net outflow of Rs 8,127.32 crore in August, compared with a net inflow of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in July.

Overnight funds saw outflows of Rs 30,654.25 crore, after recording inflows of Rs 40,412.55 crore in July. Liquid funds posted inflows of Rs 19,934.29 crore, compared with outflows of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in July.

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