Gold ETF Inflows Jump 67% MoM To Rs 2,597 Crore In August: AMFI Data

Inflows into gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) jumped significantly in the month of August 2026, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Gold ETFs received net inflows of Rs 2,596.70 crore last month, up by nearly 67% from Rs 1,559 crore in July.

The industry body data showed that the inflows in Gold ETFs remained positive for the third consecutive month.

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Meanwhile, inflows in Silver ETFs stood at Rs 1,270.63 crore in August.

The rise in gold ETF inflows comes amid an increase of 7.7% in domestic gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the month of August.

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In the equity segment, actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 29,328.62 crore in August, rising from Rs 24,697.39 crore worth inflows in July.

Overall industry inflows stood at Rs 41,353.60 crore in August versus inflows of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in July.

SIP contribution for August stood at a record high of Rs 32,297 crore, as compared with a rise from Rs 31,961 crore in July.

In the debt category, debt funds registered a net outflow of Rs 8,127.32 crore last month, compared with a net inflow of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in July.

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