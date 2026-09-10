Pizza Hut Raided In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Use Of Same Oven For Veg, Non-Veg Food

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday took action against a Pizza Hut outlet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an inspection found that the same oven was being used to prepare both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

The Pizza Hut outlet, located in Waluj MIDC, was raided by FDA officials following complaints regarding its food preparation practices, according to an NDTV report.

During the inspection, FDA officials found that the outlet was using the same oven to bake vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, raising concerns over compliance with food-handling and hygiene norms.

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The inspection also reportedly found discrepancies in the outlet's claims regarding the oil used in food preparation. Pizza Hut management had claimed that "all food items are prepared in vegetable soybean oil", but the FDA found the claim to be false.

The raid brought the outlet's food preparation practices and claims under scrutiny, with the FDA initiating action over the alleged violations.

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The action comes amid a wider crackdown by the Maharashtra FDA on food businesses over food-safety and hygiene violations.

On Tuesday, the FDA suspended or recommended the suspension of licences and registrations of several food businesses, including establishments linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), restaurants, food manufacturers and delivery-linked establishments in Mumbai.

The FDA also suspended licences covering multiple food operations, including a restaurant at ISKCON, Juhu. The violations cited included inadequate pest control, poor sanitation, lapses in food testing and storage, insufficient training, and missing safety documentation.

The latest action highlights the Maharashtra FDA's continued focus on enforcing food-safety regulations and holding food businesses accountable for practices that could compromise consumer safety.

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