IT Stocks To Buy: Coforge, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra Among Top Picks As Banks Step Up AI Spending

The rise in technology spending by banks, increasingly skewed towards artificial intelligence (AI), is likely to be favourable for Indian IT services companies. However, the key focus will remain on which vendors are gaining market share of the incremental technology spending, analysts said.

Technology spending by global banks is entering a structural reinvestment cycle. The technology wallet of seven global banks has increased around 16% since June 2024, while spending grew 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) in June 2026.

According to Choice Institutional Equities, the technology spending trajectory by global banks has remained resilient despite an uneven macro environment. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo delivered a double-digit YoY technology-spend growth.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The spending is increasingly skewed towards AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and modernisation, with AI accelerating the broader technology transformation cycle.

ALSO READ: AI Efficiency Is Only Half The Story: Anthropic India MD On What Comes Next

The brokerage firm believes that this creates a favourable setup for Indian IT services, but the opportunity is likely to be disproportionately captured by vendors with scale, domain depth and a larger share of the banking wallet.

“Q1FY27 commentary broadly validates the bank-side signal, with BFSI growth across TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coforge and Mphasis. The key takeaway is that BFSI demand remains relatively resilient versus several other verticals, providing a favourable demand pool for Indian IT,” said Choice Institutional Equities.

For Indian IT, the key question is, not how fast bank technology spending is growing, but which vendors are gaining share of the incremental wallet, it added.

IT Stocks To Buy

Choice Institutional Equities favours vendors combining scale, BFSI domain depth, modernisation capabilities and differentiated AI offering, while recognising that AI-led productivity and outcome-based pricing could limit revenue conversion.

“The opportunity is, therefore, structural wallet expansion plus vendor share gains, with AI as the key growth catalyst,” said the brokerage firm.

It sees Coforge, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra as the best-positioned beneficiaries of this trend. These three IT stocks remain its top investment ideas.

ALSO READ: Kaynes To Waaree: Jefferies' Buy And Sell Calls On 36 Stocks Mapping India's Industrial Boom

Here are the top IT stock picks by Choice Institutional Equities:

Coforge | Buy | Target Price: 2,050

Persistent Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,350

Tech Mahindra | Add | Target Price: Rs 1,775

Zensar Technologies | Add | Target Price: Rs 550

Happiest Minds Technologies | Add | Target Pirce: Rs 440

Tata Consultancy Services | Reduce | Target Price: Rs 2,320

Infosys | Reduce | Target Price: Rs 1,140

Wipro | Reduce | Target Price: Rs 170

HCL Technologies | Reduce | Target Price: Rs 1,330

Mphasis | Reduce | Target Price: Rs 2,520

LTM | Sell | Target Price: Rs 4,350

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.