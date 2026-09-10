iPhone EMI Explained: Check Monthly Installments For iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Variants

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with the two new flagship models starting at Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. Both models are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options, taking the maximum price to more than Rs 3 lakh for the highest storage variants.For buyers who do not want to pay the entire amount upfront, Apple India is offering EMI and No Cost EMI options with eligible credit or debit cards.

The monthly figures shown below are the amounts currently displayed by Apple on its India online store. Apple is offering upto 6 months of 'No Cost EMI' on eligible cards.

iPhone 18 Pro Price And EMI



The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. Buyers opting for a 3-month EMI plan would pay around Rs 56,438 per month, while the 6-month EMI would come to approximately Rs 28,779 per month. For longer repayment periods, the 9-month, 12-month and 18-month EMIs would be around Rs 19,564, Rs 14,961 and Rs 10,364 per month, respectively.



The 512GB iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,89,900. Buyers opting for a 3-month EMI plan would pay around Rs 64,994 per month, while the 6-month EMI would come to approximately Rs 33,142 per month. The 9-month, 12-month and 18-month EMIs would be around Rs 22,531, Rs 17,229 and Rs 11,936 per month, respectively.



The 1TB iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 2,39,900. A 3-month EMI would cost around Rs 82,107 per month, while the 6-month EMI would come to approximately Rs 41,869 per month. For 9, 12 and 18-month repayment periods, the EMIs would be around Rs 28,463, Rs 21,765 and Rs 15,078 per month, respectively.



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iPhone 18 Pro Max Price And EMI

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. Buyers opting for a 3-month EMI plan would pay around Rs 61,572 per month, while the 6-month EMI would come to approximately Rs 31,397 per month. For 9-month, 12-month and 18-month repayment periods, the EMIs would be around Rs 21,344, Rs 16,322 and Rs 11,307 per month, respectively.

The 512GB iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs 2,04,900. On a 3-month EMI plan, buyers would pay around Rs 70,128 per month, while the 6-month EMI would be approximately Rs 35,760 per month. For 9-month, 12-month and 18-month tenures, the EMIs would be around Rs 24,310, Rs 18,590 and Rs 12,878 per month, respectively.

The 1TB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs Rs 2,54,900. A 3-month EMI plan would cost around Rs 87,241 per month, while the 6-month EMI would come to approximately Rs 44,487 per month. The 9-month, 12-month and 18-month EMIs would be around Rs 30,242, Rs 23,126 and Rs 16,021 per month, respectively.

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These EMI figures are based on an annual interest rate of 15.99%. The final monthly instalment may vary depending on the eligible card issuer, selected tenure and other applicable terms and conditions. Apple also offers No Cost EMI options on eligible purchases. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available for pre-order in India from September 12, with availability beginning September 18.

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