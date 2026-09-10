BSE Faces Glitches On Sensex Expiry Day; Zerodha Flags Price Updates, Order Placement Issues

Traders raised concerns over glitches in the BSE order system on Thursday, with select Sensex option contracts reportedly frozen for trading and issues emerging with price updates and order placement across brokers.

Channel checks showed that some Sensex option contracts, particularly around the 75,000 strike price range, were impacted. However, not all futures and options contracts were affected, with trading continuing normally in some contracts.

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Stock broking platform Zerodha said that it was facing issues with price updates and order placement for some futures and options contracts on BSE. The company said it was in touch with the exchange to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Zerodha later informed that the issues were resolved by 1:03 p.m.

The development comes on the expiry day for Sensex derivatives, when trading activity in index options is typically closely watched.

According to BSE, the exchange experienced an outage for a brief period starting at 9:42 am. The exchange said the issue affected one partition in the cash segment, impacting the scrips mapped to that partition.

"All other partitions operated normally," BSE said in a statement. The exchange added that the issue was resolved and normal operations resumed at around 10:08 am.

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