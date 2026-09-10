LCC Projects IPO Day 2: Subscription Status, GMP, Other Key Details — Should You Apply?

LCC Projects IPO Day 2: The issue will enter its second day for subscription on Sept. 10, 2026 (Thursday). The issue received strong demand on the first day and was oversubscribed 1.32 times by the end of the bidding session at 5 p.m.

The IPO is a bookbuild issue of Rs 427.14 crore. It is a combination of fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares aggregating to Rs 258 crore and offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 169.14 crore.

LCC Projects IPO will close for subscription on Sep 11, 2026. The allotment for the LCC Projects IPO is expected to be finalised on Sep 15, 2026. The shares of LCC Projects will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17, 2026.

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LCC Projects IPO Subscription Status

LCC Projects IPO was subscribed 1.32 times by the end of the bidding session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.14 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 1.72 times

Retail Individual Investors: 1.26 times

LCC Projects GMP

LCC Projects IPO GMP at Rs 45, last updated on Sep 10, 2026 at 6:02 a.m.

Estimated listing price at Rs 191, based on the upper price band of Rs 146 and GMP of Rs 45.

Expected gain of 30.82% per share.

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Brokerages' Take: Should You Subscribe?

Four out of six brokerages have a 'buy' call on LCC Projects IPO, including Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, Arihant Capital Markets, Swastika Investmart.

Bajaj Financial Securities has not rated LCC Projects IPO and said that the outlook remains linked to timely project execution, order inflows, working - capital requirements and the company's ability to maintain operating

margins .

The company has strong positioning in irrigation & water infrastructure, robust order-book visibility, Healthy financial growth, and healthy financial growth, according to Arihant Capital.

The brokerage accounted for its strong order book, healthy execution capabilities in the irrigation and water infrastructure segment, robust profitability and expected debt reduction through IPO proceeds, to conclude that the valuation is reasonable.

"LCC Projects as a stable infrastructure growth play. Its combination of modest valuation (~14x FY26 P/E), high return metrics, strong order book, and immediate debt reduction via IPO proceeds makes it suitable for long term investors," noted Swastika Investmart.

Anand Rathi recommended a Subscribe for long term rating for the issue, while Ventura also has a 'subscribe' rating on the IPO.

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