Amazon Tightens Internal Controls After Raids Yield Expired Food In Bengaluru: Report

Amazon is reviewing the findings of Karnataka food safety officials after inspections at two of its food storage and supply facilities in Bengaluru uncovered expired and incorrectly labelled food products.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration said checks at the two Amazon facilities found food products worth around $59,000 (about Rs 56.08 lakh) with incorrect or inadequate labelling or past their expiry dates.

According to Reuters, officials also seized medicines worth $4,232 (about Rs 4.02 lakh) that were allegedly stored without a valid licence.

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Amazon said it is reviewing the observations from the inspections and will take the necessary steps.

The company also said it has systems and controls designed to prevent products that do not meet applicable regulatory requirements from being listed on Amazon.in or entering its fulfilment centres.

Reuters reported an industry source saying Amazon is strengthening its internal controls to ensure such lapses do not recur.

Wider Food Safety Crackdown

The action comes as Indian authorities intensify food safety enforcement, with federal and state officials conducting raids on clubs, restaurants and major brands as part of a nationwide crackdown. Companies and brands such as Domino's and McDonald's have also come under scrutiny as authorities step up enforcement against food safety violations.

The Bengaluru inspections also highlight growing scrutiny of food storage and distribution networks as authorities step up checks across the sector.

Recent checks in the city resulted in authorities seizing expired and mislabelled food products worth Rs 1.38 crore across Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and other facilities.

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The Amazon findings follow a separate investigation at a Mumbai warehouse, where authorities allegedly found that nutritional details and expiry dates were being falsified on products linked to major global food companies. Reuters reported that the products were linked to PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

Amazon's latest inspection comes as regulatory scrutiny of food storage and distribution continues to intensify across India.

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