No Religious, Cultural Activity Prohibited: Tukaram Mundhe Clears Misunderstanding Over Food Safety Order

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that its recently issued directive on food safety during festivals and large public gatherings is aimed at preventing food adulteration and ensuring compliance, rather than imposing restrictions on religious or cultural celebrations.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told PTI, “We are not regulating festivals; we are ensuring that food served at festivals – just as in weddings, bhandaras, Eid, Christmas, New Year's Eve events and other gatherings -- is safe and compliant with a law that has existed since 2011.”

According to Mundhe, the legal framework governing food safety, including registration and licensing requirements for Food Business Operators (FBOs), has been in place since 2011. The latest order does not create a new law, introduce a new licensing regime or impose additional restrictions specifically on festivals.

The clarification comes after the FDA introduced a year-round “Festival Enforcement Calendar” following an intensified crackdown on food adulteration. Mundhe said there had been “misunderstanding and apprehension” about the standing order, which establishes a systematic framework for food-safety enforcement throughout the year.

Previously, food-safety directions were often issued separately as individual festivals approached. The new framework covers festivals and large gatherings across communities and religions throughout the year, while clearly defining the responsibilities of food vendors, caterers, FBOs, organisers and enforcement officials.

Mundhe said the standard operating procedure (SOP) is strictly neutral, with no discrimination between communities or celebrations. He added that the order does not prohibit bhandaras, prasad, community food distribution, Ganapati celebrations or other religious festivals, nor does it interfere with religious rituals and traditions.

The FDA chief said the directive does not prevent communities from organising festivals or regulate how people celebrate. No religious or cultural activity is being prohibited, he said.

“The objective is not to restrict celebration but to prevent illness,” Mundhe said, urging people to celebrate with faith, joy and tradition while ensuring that food served during festivities is safe.

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