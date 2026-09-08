Sansera Engineering Shares Surge Over 5% On CLSA's Bullish Outperform' Initiation

Sansera Engineering Ltd.'s share price jumped as high as 5% on Tuesday after CLSA initiated its coverage for the stock with a bullish 'outperform' rating.

The share price rose as high as 4,094.30 apiece on the NSE, after opening 3.17% higher. Later, the stock pared some gains to trade 3.62% higher at Rs 4,035.

ALSO READ: Sansera Engineering's Growth Engine Is 'Taking Wings', Says CLSA On Initiation With Outperform

CLSA's Bullish Initiation

CLSA Ltd. has initiated their coverage for Sansera Engineering Ltd. with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 4,954, implying a 31% upside to the current market price (CMP).

The brokerage sees Sansera's growth engine "taking wings" aerospace, defence, and semiconductor (ADS) segment. The segment is supported by a strong order book and India's increasing emergence as a viable aerospace manufacturing hub for Original Equipment Manufactuers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers.

Additionally, the ADS business is margin accretive and generates superior asset turns, which should improve Sansera's overall capital efficiency, CLSA underlined.

"Thus, we expect EPS to more than double over the next three years, underpinning our view that Sansera is a compelling 2x in three years story. We initiate coverage with an O-PF rating and a TP of Rs 4,954," the brokerage stated.

CLSA said that it expects the ADS business to scale up rapidly, with revenue increasing 4.5 times over fiscal 2025 and 2027 calendar years.

With a Rs 44 billion order book as of first quarter of FY27, CLSA estimated the revenue from this segment to reach Rs15 billion per annum by FY29, underpinning a 65% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in FY26-29 CL.

Share Price History

The scrip has more than doubled year-to-date and nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

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