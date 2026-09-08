Tukaram Mundhe Impact: IRCTC-Linked Food Supplier, 12 Pune Eateries Among Latest To Lose Licence

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified enforcement against food businesses across the state, suspending licences and issuing improvement notices over hygiene, food safety and compliance violations.

The action covers several establishments in Maharashtra, including a Zepto facility in Kalwa and businesses linked to IRCTC.

The FDA ordered Adhiti Veg to stop operations after finding that it was running without a valid licence.

Licences were also suspended for Kaka Vadapav, Crystal Gourmet Pvt. Ltd. units at Vangi and Bambawade, Gurukrupa Chicken Plant, Hotel Yashraj, Shri Ganesh Hotel, Hotel Sahyadri, Davangiri Loni Dosa, Golden Chaha, Jackson Dairy and Khada Vadapav Center.

In Ratnagiri, the licence of Bharat Bakery was suspended over hygiene, pest control, storage, drainage and food safety violations.

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Zepto Facility Faces Immediate Action

The FDA suspended the FSSAI licence of Zepto Limited's Kalwa facility with immediate effect after inspections found poor hygiene and improper storage. Officials also detected expired food products, inadequate stock rotation, accumulated waste and pest infestation.

Action Against IRCTC-Linked Food Businesses

The regulator also took action against several food businesses associated with IRCTC operations.

R. K. Associates & Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd. had its licence suspended after officials found cockroaches, uncovered food, poor hygiene and missing food safety records.

The FDA issued improvement notices to Om Sai Ram Enterprises, Ambuj Hotels & Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Express Food Services and Araha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

The latest enforcement drive highlights the FDA's focus on hygiene, food storage, pest control, licensing and record keeping across food establishments.

Businesses failing to meet prescribed food safety requirements face regulatory action, including licence suspension and orders to stop operations.

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