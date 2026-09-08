Toxic Box Office Collection Day 14: Yash Starrer Keeps The Big-Screen Run Alive

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has reached Day 14 at the box office, marking the end of its second week in theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 14

On Day 14, Toxic has earned Rs 48 lakh from 1,072 shows so far, according to Sacnilk. Its India net collection stands at Rs 246.98 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 294.77 crore. Final Tuesday figures are awaited.

The Hindi version has collected Rs 15 lakh so far from 580 shows, with 20% occupancy. The Kannada version has earned Rs 33 lakh from 492 shows, recording 15% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Collection

Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. As per Sacnilk data, it collected Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 India net collection to Rs 229.60 crore.

Toxic entered its second week with Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. It then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10 and Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11. The film earned Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12, followed by Rs 75 lakh on Day 13. On Day 14, it has so far collected Rs 48 lakh, with the final Tuesday figures yet to be reported.

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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