NCPCR Summons Meta India Head Over Ads Allegedly Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned Meta India's managing director and head to appear before the commission on September 9 over allegations involving advertisements related to child sexual exploitation and abuse material.

The summons comes as the child rights body continues its inquiry into allegations concerning such advertisements on Meta's platforms, according to reports.

Why Has NCPCR Summoned Meta India Officials?

The NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report by BBC Eye concerning alleged advertisements related to CSEAM.

Following the report, the commission issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc. on July 3, seeking an explanation from the company over the allegations.

Meta submitted its response to the commission a week after the notice was issued.

After examining the response, the NCPCR decided to initiate an inquiry to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter.

As part of the ongoing proceedings, the commission has now summoned Meta India's managing director and head to provide further information and clarify the issues under examination.

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NHRC Had Also Taken Action

The NCPCR inquiry comes alongside separate action by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The NHRC had directed the Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into claims that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted child sexual abuse material in India.

It also asked authorities to examine whether Meta and other concerned entities had complied with mandatory reporting requirements under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The NHRC's action followed media reports by BBC World Service concerning alleged Instagram advertisements that used certain expressions and redirected users to channels purportedly offering such material for sale.

In a letter dated July 8, the NHRC asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report. The proceedings followed a complaint received by the commission on July 6.

The NHRC subsequently wrote to the Delhi Police again on July 29, seeking submission of the required report.

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